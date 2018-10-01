Dominion Energy will be doing business in South Carolina, just as the Virginia-based company wants to buy South Carolina Electric&Gas’ parent company, Cayce based SCANA Energy.

In a release, Monday Dominion Energy said that a subsidiary has been awarded the contract to buy and operate the electric utility system at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

“We have a long tradition of working with the military,” said Robert M. Blue, executive vice president, Dominion Energy said in the release. “Our company is consistently ranked among the top companies in the nation in helping veterans and their families find and keep jobs in the civilian workforce. This new contract to provide electric service gives us another layer of support we can directly provide to the men and women in the armed services.”

The subsidiary, Dominion Privatization South Carolina, LLC, will assume the ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric system serving Fort Jackson. The company has a 50-year contract to provide service.

Dominion Energy will acquire Fort Jackson’s utility assets as part of the Army’s move to upgrade on-base utility systems by selling them to companies that have expertise in owning, operating and maintaining electrical infrastructure. The Army awarded the contract to the unregulated subsidiary following a competitive bid process.

The Army values the sale and service contract at $142 million.

Fort Jackson is the Army’s largest and most active training center with more than 36,000 potential soldiers attending basic training annually. The fort has more than 52,000 acres of land or about 81 square miles, making it larger in size than Richmond, Va.