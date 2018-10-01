Hurricane Florence causes estimated $75 million worth of damage to South Carolina roads so far

Flooding caused by Hurricane Florence has caused an estimated $75 million worth of damage to South Carolina’s roads so far.

The Post and Courier reports that’s according to initial estimates from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT).

Assessments continue as the flood waters recede.

The DOT said that federal disaster money should eventually cover most of that. The Federal Highway Administration has already approved $8 million in quick release emergency money to jump-start repairs.

Four miles of South Carolina Route 22, the Conway Bypass, reopened Thursday afternoon in both directions after the waters receded. DOT inspectors found the road in good condition.