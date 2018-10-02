Report highlights what can be done for struggling young families in South Carolina

A report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation looked at the barriers young families face and potential solutions that can help them thrive with the release of Opening Doors for Young Parents, the latest KIDS COUNT® policy report.

The 50-state report spotlights a population of more than 6 million, including 2.9 million young adult parents, ages 18 to 24, and 3.4 million children nationwide living with young parents.

Annie E. Casey Foundation senior associate, Rosa Maria Castañeda, told South Carolina Radio Network that there are 51,000 children with young parents in South Carolina. “69 percent of children with young parents live in low-income families. Those are striking rates of concern to us.”

She said that with limited access to opportunities to advance their education and find a family-sustaining job, young parents face barriers to supporting their children and fulfilling their own potential.

The report finds that common-sense programs and policies that already exist, combined with some fresh thinking about additional approaches, can address the most common obstacles young parents face. “With the right support and access to resources young parents like all parents can contribute to their children’s success and to the national economy,” said Castañeda.