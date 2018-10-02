SC Restaurant and Lodging Assn. teaches members what to look for in human trafficking

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is educating its members on what signs to look for when identifying potential human trafficking situations.

“Oftentimes the victims are right in front of us,” said Dr. Carole Sox, Director of Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management at Columbia College. “In the hospitality business, we have frontline employees at your front desks and they have a real opportunity to, if trained properly, be able to identify the signs, report these types of situations and get help for the victims.”

Sox worked with the association on a seminar for its members last week to help them identify the signs of human trafficking.

“Hotel/motel-based operations are the second-top venue of industries that are used for sex trafficking, so we understand that these people are using these facilities and we really thought an active role in education this would be helpful,” she said.

Illicit massage/spa businesses are the number one venue, by 99 cases in 2017.

Sox is not an expert on human trafficking. But working with other faculty members in the Columbia College program, they realized the issue needs to be addressed.

“At the college, part of our mission is social justice,” she said. “In speaking with several of the colleagues we just noticed that there was a real tie-in with this piece of hospitality and so we thought that maybe we could make a difference and help educate hoteliers in the area in identifying human traffickers to help the situation overall.”

Sox said the faculty works with a private investigator for advice on human trafficking education.

Because many victims are being trafficked for sex, hotel employees are in a strategic position to identify potential traffickers and victims. Some situations to look for: someone who pays with cash for a room, or pays day-by-day or refuses to provide identification, a request for an isolated room or a room near an exit, housekeeping may not be allowed into the room, various men entering and exiting the room, and excessive requests for clean towels.

“Some of these signs, while are possible signs of human trafficking, could also be signs of innocent behavior,” Sox said. “So it’s a little tough, I think, to make that call. But if you see many signs happening from the people, that’s more of what I would look for.”

“If the person coming in for them, in with them, looks disoriented, maybe is dressed provocatively, it appears that the person with them is very much in control of that person, these would definitely be some of the signs that would raise flags,” she said.

“Regardless of our role in society we can play a part in helping fix it,” Sox said.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 or text: 233733