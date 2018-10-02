South Carolina another step closer to income tax code parity with federal language

The state Senate Tuesday approved legislation that will align the state’s tax code with the federal tax code after changes were made by Congress.

Sen. Tom Alexander, R-Oconee, said if nothing is done income tax filing time next year will be difficult. “By not conforming, South Carolina’s tax system would go from one of the simplest in the country to one of the most complex in the nation.”

Last year when Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act it reformed the federal tax at the same time putting all states in the situation to change their tax codes to parallel the federal language.

With states having the same tax code of the federal government’s makes it easier on state tax departments and income tax filers.

“Standard deductions, we have mirrored those to the federal level,” said Alexander.

After the vote in the Senate Gov. McMaster tweeted out “SC business and taxpayers have been well served by action taken today by the Senate, and the leadership shown by the House earlier this year on tax conformity. I ask the House to concur with the Senate so that I can sign this bill into law before the end of the week.”