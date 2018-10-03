More time to register to vote in South Carolina due to Hurricane Florence

Individuals in South Carolina will get more time to register to vote due to Hurricane Florence.

A judge Tuesday ordered that the voter registration deadline is extended to October 17.

The 10-day extension was the result of South Carolina residents due to the widespread impact of Hurricane Florence.

Many citizens have been displaced and are struggling to recover, and many county voter registration offices were closed for considerable periods of time.

Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit last week seeking to extend the deadline. Stating that the disruption caused by Hurricane Florence created too much of a burden on both voters and county election offices.

The October 17 deadline applies to all counties in South Carolina, not just those that sustained heavy damage due to Hurricane Florence and the flooding that followed.

