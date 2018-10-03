Five law enforcement officers shot at Florence County home, at least one dead

One law enforcement officer has died and four others injured after a suspect opened fire during a shootout at a Florence County home Wednesday evening.

Three Florence County deputies and a two city of Florence police officers were shot in the incident, according to WBTW-TV, which cited Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office said one of the city officers died, although no information was given on the four others involved. Authorities have not yet identified the officer as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Florence County Emergency Management Division said in a Facebook post that the suspect was in custody. No information has been released on why the officers were at the home.

Kirby said the incident began around 4:55 p.m. when a deputy was shot in the Vintage Place neighborhood northwest of Florence. A half-hour later, he said the four other officers were also shot. He said the suspect surrendered after talking with a negotiator and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A 20-year-old man the home was also shot and injured.

“This is simply devastating news from Florence,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence.”

There have been 31 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina so far this year, according to State Law Enforcement Division figures. Back in January, four officers were ambushed by a domestic violence suspect in York County. Detective Mike Doty died in the incident.