SC Agritourism: Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze

You can find Farm Family Fun at Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze in Newberry County.

“It’s just a really nice place to even come and relax and just be in the country and get away from the hustle and bustle of the city,” said owner Joleen Hendrix.

Hendrix used her experience as a teacher and love of the fall season to create a fun place for families.

“The love of the farm and the love of being around people and the love of the season, it just culminated around that,” she said. “It just sounded like something up my alley with my experience in teaching, with our love of agriculture and the farm.”

This is the third year the corn maze has been open and already she’s seen the kids who visit grow up.

“You see families grow and it’s neat to make a connection. We have a little thing where it says ‘How Tall This Fall?’ and they can stand in front of that and the first year, this particular family, the little girl was in a stroller and the next year she’s running around.”

In addition to a 7-acre corn maze, there are two smaller ones, games, hayrides, a corn box and of course, cornhole. You also can watch a troop of fun-loving goats play on boulders. The design of this year’s corn maze celebrates the 100th anniversary of Chevy Trucks.

“Provide a place for families to enjoy the outdoors,” she said. “It’s such a great opportunity to let people see the agriculture side of Newberry and to experience it.”

Families are invited to bring their picnics and enjoy the scenery.

“It’s a perfect time, especially on Sundays after church. You can have your lunch or you can even bring your lunch out to the farm because we have plenty of picnic tables,” she said.

The hayride is accessible for strollers and people with disabilities. The corn maze is open Friday-Sunday through November 4 and for special events by appointment during the week. Click here for more information.

“It’s a beautiful location. It’s about seven miles from downtown Newberry. Along the way you’ll see a lot of other beautiful farmland,” Hendrix said. “It’s located in a really nice area of Newberry County.”

For more information on Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze and other fun farms you can visit, go to SCFarmFun.org.