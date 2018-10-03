State Sen. feels more needs to be done to improve South Carolina tax code

State lawmakers voted Wednesday to align the state’s tax code with federal tax changes made last year by Congress, but some want the state to do more with its overall tax language.

Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, feels the state’s tax code needs to be tweaked even more. “So, we’ve got a challenging property tax situation. We’ve got a questionable income tax scenario. We have a less than ideal sales tax scenario.”

“Government doesn’t need to be all things to all people, but for the things that are core functions of government we need to have sustainable revenue to support those things,” said Bennett on the floor of the Senate this week.

Business leaders and officials with South Carolina’s revenue-collection agency warned that without a conformity law putting South Carolina with the federal level, tax filings would be complicated and difficult for everyone, from business owners to individuals filing 1040EZ short forms.

State legislators have regularly updated the state tax code to align with any new federal rules since 1985.