Preliminary Hurricane Florence federal aid funds approved

Initial Hurricane Florence relief funds have been approved by the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday South Sen. Tim Scott released a statement on the funds. “I continue to be amazed by the strength and resiliency shown by the people of our state, and the love and support shown by neighbors and strangers alike during these trying times. As communities in the Pee Dee and on the Grand Strand are still dealing with water in their homes, businesses and neighborhoods, it is critical that Washington quickly lets South Carolinians know the support to recover will be there.”

Scott said that recovery is truly a team effort, and thus far the local, state and federal teams have all worked together well as we move forward after Hurricane Florence. The federal dollars are an important step, and that he will continue to stay involved and make sure all levels of government are working together to help communities from all of the affected areas recover and rebuild.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 included $1.7 billion in disaster relief funding for communities affected by Hurricane Florence. It also contains reforms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help communities better prepare for and mitigate disasters and speed up disaster response efforts. The bill will now head to President Trump’s desk for signature.

FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) is available for residents of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties. Residents can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

Constituents in need of help navigating the FEMA process can contact one of the Senator Scott’s offices by calling one of the below numbers:

North Charleston – (843) 727-4525

Columbia – (803) 771-6112

Greenville – (864) 233-5366

Washington, DC – (202) 224-6121