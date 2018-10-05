Teen pregnancy rate in South Carolina continues to drop

The teen pregnancy rate in South Carolina continues to go down.

According to the South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy the state saw a 9 percent decrease in the teen birth rate from 2016 to 2017. That is based on data collected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina’s teen birth rate has declined by 70 percent since peaking in 1991, continuing decades of success for communities across the state. This includes a 9 percent decrease from 2016 to 2017, landing the teen birth rate for 15-19-year olds at 21.7 per 1,000 females.

Older youth (18-19-year olds) continue to drive the overall South Carolina teen birth rate, currently making up 75 percent of all teen births.

Declines have been most substantial among African American youth ages 15-17 whose teen birth rate has decreased by 83 percent since 1991.

The Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy said that South Carolina still has the 15th highest teen birth rate in the nation.

2017 South Carolina Teen Birth Facts:

-Every 154 minutes, a teen (ages 15-19) gives birth.

-3,406 teens (15-19) in South Carolina gave birth in 2017.

-75 percent of all teen births occurred among 18-19-year olds.

-Black teens (15-19) experienced a 5 percent decrease from 2016-2017.

-White teens (15-19) experienced a 12 percent decrease from 2016-2017.

-Hispanic teens (15-19) experienced a 5 percent decrease from 2016-2017.