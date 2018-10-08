After brain aneurysm South Carolina state senator tells colleagues to take their health seriously

After suffering a brain aneurysm in July, state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, told his fellow colleges during the special Senate session last week to take their health seriously. “Women tend to be a little more wise about their healthcare and little more in tune about what’s going on with them. And us fellows are sort of taught when we’re little, you get hurt rub some dirt on it you’ll be ok.”

Hembree said it felt like being hit in the with a baseball bat.

Hembree told senators that they need to take their health seriously. “I’m the absolute worst about, you know feeling bad and not telling my wife and not going to the doctor and doing that. I’m going to tell you, you think it can’t happen to you, it can”

Hembree was hospitalized July 27 after suffering the aneurysm at his home. He later was placed in a medically-induced coma for eight days after he contracted a staph infection.

He spent about four weeks in the hospital.