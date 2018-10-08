SBA Business Recovery Centers in South Carolina remain open for Columbus Day

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Business Recovery Centers in South Carolina will be open on Columbus Day.

The SBA said that the centers remain open on Monday, despite the federal holiday. The centers in flood-impacted counties will continue operating at regularly-scheduled hours.

SBA’s staff has been working to assist businesses, homeowners, and renters in the Hurricane Florence aftermath. Services offered include how to apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan and recovering from the storm.

The SBA opened three temporary locations after the storm, then added three more in the ensuing days as floodwaters moved downstream.

Locations:

–Chesterfield County Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw. Building 200, Room 210. Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed: Sundays

–Dillon County Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon. Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed: Sundays.

–Florence County Florence-Darlington Technical College, 2715 W. Lucas Street, Florence. Building 100 Room 109. Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.

–Horry County Conway Chamber of Commerce, 203 Main Street, Conway. Hours: Weekdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed: Sundays.

–Marion County County Administration Building, Marion. Room 118, 2523 East Highway 76. Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.

–Marlboro County County Economic Development Partnership Office, 214 E. Market Street, Bennettsville. Hours: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays.

The SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans for physical damage and working capital. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 20. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 21, 2019.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Additional details on the locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.