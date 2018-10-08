Sumter 6th graders get experiment on the International Space Station

Four Sumter sixth-grade girls spent the summer waiting for their science experiment to return from the International Space Station.

Now in seventh grade, the students at Alice Drive Middle School had to figure out how to overcome incredible challenges to get their project aboard the ISS. It was an effort that impressed former science teacher and school curriculum coordinator Stephanie Barrineau.

“Watching them go from starting as something very 6th-grade science minded to evolving over the course of four to five months of working with them, they amazed me,” she said. “They were just so bright. So inquisitive.”

What started as an attempt to make snow out of sodium polyacrylate turned into the future of growing food in space.

“At first we were going to make fake snow but then we discovered that sodium polyacrylate, which is the stuff in baby diapers, has a lot of uses,” said Alyse King. “So we did a lot of research and then we decided to do germinating seeds in polyacrylate.”

“We were trying to test to see if seeds can germinate in sodium polyacrylate,” said Marybrooke Mooneyham. “When you add water to it, it expands and it can hold temperature and water.”

“The sodium polyacrylate did the work of the soil in outer space,” said Alana Garrick.

The students tested growing radish seeds in the sodium polyacrylate. Because water behaves differently in low-gravity situations, the students weren’t sure if the sodium polyacrylate would absorb the water.

Just as challenging as the experiment itself was the process it took to get it into outer space.

“Our school decided that we should do an SSEP program, and that’s where basically, everyone in the school or everyone who had a STEM elective had to make a project of some sort of thing they could use in space,” said Ashlin Farmer.

SSEP stands for Student Spaceflight Experiment Program. They were competing with kids from other schools in the U.S., Canada and Brazil through a rigorous application process.

“Thier expectations were that the children be thinking like adults,” Barrineau said.

One of the challenges was the size of the experiment. Barrineau said it had to be in a cube “not much bigger than a straw.” And the experiment had to stop and start while in space. Once it was ready to go, NASA officials watched them pack and load everything to make sure all of thier procedures were followed and there was no contamination.

Barrineau said she was amazed at how the students accepted and found a solution to every challenge along the way.

“They surprised me,” she said. “They overjoyed me. It was amazing to watch them go through the scientific process and keep forging through and keep finding new avenues.”

Barrineau also is thrilled all four students want to pursue careers in STEM fields: King wants to be a biomedical engineer, Farmer wants to be a nurse, Mooneyham wants to be a veterinarian and Garrick wants to be a doctor.

“I’ve watched them grow tremendously as a young group of girls who figured out very quickly there’s not anything they can’t do if they do if they put their mind to it,” Barrineau said. “They were just a delight to work with. They inspired me. They have formed such a close-knit community with the four of them.”

“It brought us all closer together as a group,” King said. “It was really fun and really exciting when we found out that they did germinate in space.”