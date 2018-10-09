Hundreds honor fallen Florence officer at memorial service

Hundreds gathered in Florence on Monday to memorialize and honor a police officer shot and killed while responding to help other wounded deputies last week.

During the ceremony at the Florence Civic Center, Sgt. Terrence Carraway was remembered as a faithful public servant who loved his adopted community and constantly worked to better it.

“For those of us who had the pleasure of working with him, you knew he wasn’t afraid of anything,” said Darlington Police Chief Melvin Washington, who knew Carraway from earlier in his career. “I can almost assure you that he didn’t hesitate last week to respond to that call.”

Other speakers remembered Carraway’s time in the Air Force Reserve, his efforts to help many disadvantaged teens, and his love for his wife and grown children. Musical performances were done by the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church choir from Carraway’s home church. The sergeant had previously sung with the choir before his death.

Mayor Stephen Wukela (woo-KEE-la) said Florence is a “broken city” after the shooting of Carraway and six other officers. “We too may be tempted, like this world around us, to be filled with anger, bitterness, hatred, with a desire for vengeance,” he said. “But we must aspire to that standard set for us by Carraway. Set for us by our peacemaker.”

Carraway was killed and six other officers injured last week when a 74-year-old Army veteran opened fire on three Florence County deputies who came to question his son about potential criminal sexual conduct charges. Investigators said the shooter Frederick Hopkins then shot four Florence officers — including Carraway — who responded.

Hopkins is charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case — also filed a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge against Hopkins’ son Seth. Two of the police officers have since been released from the hospital, while a fourth and the three deputies remain.