SCDOT preparing for Michael while dealing with the aftermath of Florence

Current projections put Hurricane Michael on track to impact South Carolina and the state department of transportation is making preparations.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is still dealing with a number of repairs as a result of Hurricane Florence just over three weeks ago.

In a release Monday, SCDOT stated that the department is reviewing its resources to fulfill any needs that would be required in the event that Hurricane Michael has an impact across the state.

SCDOT said that a number of repair projects are on-going in the Pee Dee and coastal regions of the state resulting from Hurricane Florence and the flooding that occurred.

SCDOT is asking that motorists use extra caution when driving in those areas. Please obey the warning and directional signs. Please do not drive around any barricades that have been used to close a road or a bridge.