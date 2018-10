Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Former SC governor Nikki Haley will step down at the end of the year as UN ambassador

— Hurricane Michael predicted to come ashore along the Gulf Coast before impacting much of SC on Wednesday night and Thursday morning

— MUSC researchers urge warnings about eating fish caught in Charleston-area waters that may be contaminated

— Economist says aerospace industry contributes more than $14 billion to the state economy each year