Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross opens shelters

At the request of local emergency management partners, the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross will begin opening shelters as Hurricane Michael nears.

Here is the current list of planned openings, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 10:

3765 Leeds Avenue – North Charleston – Opened at noon

First Baptist Church of Barnwell – 161 Allen Street, Barnwell – Opened at 2 p.m.

Williamsburg Recovery Center – 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree – Opened at 10 a.m.

Orangeburg City Gym – 1420 Broughton St, Orangeburg – Opened at 3 p.m.

Kilbourne Park Baptist Church – 4205 Kilbourne Rd, Columbia – Opening at 5 p.m.

Lee Central High School — 1800 Wisacky Hwy, Bishopville – Opening at 6 p.m.

James Brandt Building – 398 Barnwell Highway, Allendale – Opening at 6 p.m.

Sumter County Recreation Center — 155 Haynsworth St, Sumter – Opening at 7 p.m.

St. Johns Methodist Church — 102 E Butler Ave, Saluda – Opening at 7 p.m.

Fairfield Magnet – 1647 Hwy 321 By-Pass N Winnsboro – Opening at 7 p.m.

McCormick First Baptist Church – 108 S. Oak Street, McCormick – Opening at 8 p.m.

Grace Community Church – 1611 Woodlawn Rd, Greenwood – Opening at 8:30 p.m.

Cots will be available at these shelters, but people are urged to bring important medications, pillows, additional blankets, hygiene items and other items for children or anyone with special needs.

To find an open shelter, people can download the free Red Cross Emergency App. It is available in app stores by searching for American Red Cross or by going to redcross.org/apps. Additional details will be posted on social media (Twitter: @RedCrossSC | Facebook: American Red Cross of South Carolina).

