Red Cross prepping for Michael while still dealing with Florence damage

The Palmetto South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is readying its workforce and staying in close contact with its government and community partners as Hurricane Michael continues its travels toward the Florida panhandle.

In a release Tuesday the Red Cross said that those efforts are happening as hundreds of Red Cross disaster-workers continue to help residents impacted by Hurricane Florence. Monday night, more than 30 people spent the night in one shelter in South Carolina. Already, the Red Cross has provided nearly 24,000 overnight shelter stays in the state. Together with its partners, the Red Cross has distributed more than 200,000 meals and snacks to South Carolinians in need.

The Red Cross will continue helping people in need, while actively preparing from whatever Hurricane Michael brings to South Carolina.

“We will continue to stay in close contact with our government partners to determine the location and timing of any additional shelter openings, should we be requested to do so,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer said in the release.

The Red Cross is truly counting on sponsors in unaffected areas to help ensure we have enough blood products to support patient needs. As a blood drive sponsor, your support is needed now to help maintain a strong blood supply. If you want to give blood, you can find the nearest blood drive at redcrossblood.org.