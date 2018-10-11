Residents evacuated from some Irmo homes after flooding from Tropical Storm Michael

Nearly two dozen residents had to be evacuated from their Lexington County homes due to flash flooding when Tropical Storm Michael passed through South Carolina’s Midlands on Thursday.

The State newspaper reports that about 20 people were evacuated from their houses in an Irmo neighborhood just northwest of Columbia.

The individuals were evacuated by the Irmo Fire Department from homes along Kinley Creek. The low-lying roads through the neighborhood were covered in 3-4 feet of water at one point. The water dropped back down to the creek bed after a few hours.

The National Weather Service said more than six inches of rain fell Thursday morning in parts of the Midlands.

At least one other home was damaged by a fallen tree. No injuries were reported.