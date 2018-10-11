Tropical Storm Michael leaves the state with downed trees, minor flooding in its wake

After Tropical Storm Michael crossed the border into North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency officials in South Carolina say the damage it left behind was relatively minor flooding and downed trees or power lines.

Most of the worst impact was in northwest Columbia, which experienced flash flooding in several neighborhoods along Kinley Creek. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell in some areas.

More than 135,000 power outages were reported by utilities in South Carolina at the height of the storm, but that number has since dropped. State officials are beginning to transition back to normal operations but more than 3,800 utility workers and 2,000 state transportation employees are working to restore infrastructure damaged by the storm.

No deaths have been blamed on the storm in South Carolina as of Thursday afternoon.

One person had to be rescued from a Columbia home after a tree fell and trapped them inside. Columbia Fire Department spokesman Mike DeSumma said the individual was hospitalized with minor injuries. “Our collapse team entered the house, was successfully able to make contact with the patient and were able to get that patient out of the house after about ten minutes on scene,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.

Dozens of road closures due to fallen trees caused mild traffic issues across the Midlands, most notably after a tree came down across both lanes of Interstate 26 westbound near Chapin.

Schools and county offices across most of the state were closed Thursday amid concerns about travel conditions once Michael arrived Thursday morning.