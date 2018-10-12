State maritime archaeologists move into Clemson’s Warren Lasch Conservation Center

The South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology (SCIAA) is responsible for protecting the state’s archeological heritage.

Anytime an artifact is found in South Carolina waters or, more specifically, from riverbank to riverbank and up to three miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean, SCIAA’s Maritime Division comes to the rescue.

“We do field archaeology. We do management of the hobby license program,” Fulmer said. “We also work in tandem with the state historical preservation.”

SCIAA recently moved its Charleston field offices to the Warren Lasch Conservation Center on Clemson University’s Restoration Institute campus in North Charleston. The Lasch Conservation Center is a 45,000-square-foot facility at the former Charleston Naval Base that houses state-of-the-art equipment, from electron microscopes to three-dimensional scanners.

The center is best known for its restoration work on the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley. It features a room with a 75,000-gallon tank and two 20-ton cranes on rails to help with research and conservation.

For the previous 25 years, SCIAA’s Lowcountry offices were located in a modular office building on James Island at the regional headquarters for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The agency’s headquarters will remain near the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia.