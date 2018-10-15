Many SC electric customers don’t realize they’re paying for a $9 billion failed nuclear expansion

Many electric customers in South Carolina don’t realize they’re paying for a $9 billion failed nuclear expansion project according to a new poll.

The poll by Clout Research was done for the conservative advocacy group the South Carolina Club for Growth.

40 percent of those surveyed statewide said that they are not aware of the abandonment of the VC Summer expansion project in Fairfield County.

The joint project by the state-owned utility Santee Cooper and SCANA came to an end in July 2017 when both companies realized the project was finically unattainable. That left Santee Cooper and SCANA electric customers a bill for $9 billion spent on the failed expansion.

Non Santee Cooper and SCANA electric customers were also surveyed for this poll.

The South Carolina Club for Growth favors selling Santee Cooper stating that would give the utility’s customers and co-op members the best chance of getting out from having to pay the utility’s nuclear debt.

In a release on the poll Monday, Club for Growth board member Dennis Burt remarked, “Santee Cooper customers are the sole source for repaying more than $4 billion in debt and $4 billion more in interest from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. That means the average Santee Cooper customer will pay at least $6,200 for the failed project over the next several decades, if things remain the same. The Santee Cooper and co-op customers who are on the hook for this debt have a right to know how the potential paths forward will impact them.”