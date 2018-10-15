SC gubernatorial candidates think alike on veterans affairs

The Republican and Democratic candidates running for South Carolina governor have similar views on veterans affairs in South Carolina.

Both Governor Henry McMaster and state Representative James Smith plan to add a cabinet position addressing veterans services if they are elected. Governor McMaster announced his plan last week, along with a Veterans for McMaster Coalition.

“This is something that, an idea, a proposition, that I’ve been working on since I entered the Governor’s office and before that, the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” McMaster said.

Smith also was flanked by veteran supporters when he made his announcement last month.

McMaster said the position “Will require very little expenditure because we already have a Division of Veterans Affairs in the Office of Administration. But this will expand that role, give it bigger visibility and also give it strength so that we can see that we are doing the right thing for our veterans.”

South Carolina Medal of Honor Recipient Major General James Livingston (Ret.) is a member of the veterans coalition supporting McMaster, who said veterans find South Carolina an appealing place to settle after military life.

“They want to come to a state when they get out of the military where they can get a good job,” Livingston said. “They also want to be appreciated for their service.”

Livingston said states such as Georgia, North Carolina and Louisiana have a similar cabinet office that is a “one-stop-shop” for veterans.

“I talk to companies like Boeing, Volvo and all these large companies and they always look at me and say, ‘General, how can we get these great veterans to come to South Carolina where they can be a part of the workforce?’ and I say, ‘We’re working on it and I know the Governor’s working on it,” Livingston said.

McMaster also said he will continue to push for state income tax exemption for military and first-responder retirees who receive a pension, which Smith also proposed. McMaster’s proposal did not make it through the Legislature this year.

McMaster also wants military people to be allowed to vote if they are deployed out of state and receive in-state tuition from state universities.

When asked how his proposal was similar or different to Smith’s, McMaster said he wasn’t aware of the details of his opponent’s plan.