SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Aiken County leaders hope for a last-ditch appeal to the President after experimental nuclear fuel plant is terminated

— Charleston organization is reporting unsafe water at 50% of the sites tested in and around the city

— Gov. Henry McMaster unveils his veterans services plan should he win reelection… and it’s nearly identical to his Democratic rival

— State wildlife officials encourage property owners to make their land more attractive to a disappearing species of bird