South Carolina lottery scholarships go to students who don't graduate in six years

South Carolina lottery scholarships go to students who don’t graduate in six years

According to The State newspaper, $100 million in scholarships from the South Carolina Education Lottery go to students who don’t graduate in 6 years.

Of the $303 million scholarships granted in the 2016-2017 academic year, about one-third of that money went to students who dropped out or took longer than six years to graduate.

Of the students receiving the state’s $2,800 HOPE scholarships, 22 percent of those students, college freshmen who had a B-average in high school, graduate within four years. 46 graduate in six years.

Lottery scholarship money comes from lottery revenue. However, $470 million from the state’s general fund was added to lottery scholarships between fiscal years 2012 and 2016, according to a 2017 report from the Commission on Higher Education.

According to the report less general fund revenue is being spent on lottery scholarships every year, the state still spent $50 million from the general fund on lottery scholarships in fiscal year 2016.