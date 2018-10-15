South Carolina lottery scholarships go to students who don’t graduate in six years

According to The State newspaper, $100 million in scholarships from the South Carolina Education Lottery go to students who don’t graduate in 6 years.

Of the $303 million scholarships granted in the 2016-2017 academic year, about one-third of that money went to students who dropped out or took longer than six years to graduate.

Of the students receiving the state’s $2,800 HOPE scholarships, 22 percent of those students, college freshmen who had a B-average in high school, graduate within four years. 46 graduate in six years.

Lottery scholarship money comes from lottery revenue. However, $470 million from the state’s general fund was added to lottery scholarships between fiscal years 2012 and 2016, according to a 2017 report from the Commission on Higher Education.

According to the report less general fund revenue is being spent on lottery scholarships every year, the state still spent $50 million from the general fund on lottery scholarships in fiscal year 2016.