Certification regulations for human trafficking victims services providers begin in 2019

New regulations covering groups and organizations that provide assistance and services to help human trafficking victims have been designed by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The certification requirements are part of legislation that was passed this year specifically addressing human trafficking. Starting in January, victim service providers will be required to have 15 hours of human trafficking specialized training per year.

“The human trafficking specialized service providers must be certified through the attorney general’s office with established criteria from the Human Trafficking Task Force,” said Kim Hamm, Deputy Director of Crime Victim Services Training, Provider Certification and Statistical Analysis in the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

There are about 4,300 crime victim service providers in South Carolina.

“Our office has worked with Kathryn Moorehead at the division that oversees the Human Trafficking Task Force to come up with criteria for the Human Trafficking Service Provider Certification and we’ve paired that with an existing program that our office has provided for over 10 years now,” Hamm said.

Hamm said the certification will be similar to requirements for other victims service providers but it will be tailored toward human trafficking.

“They will have to attend this separate training to get the human trafficking certification on top of it so there is some overlap, but anyone who’s going to be a human trafficking service provider has to attend this training to get this certification,” Hamm said.

Human trafficking victims are different from victims of other crimes and Hamm said those differences need to be addressed by agencies and people who help them.

“They have very specific dynamics that are very different than some of the more traditional victim services like child abuse or sexual assault,” she said. “And then there’s the totally opposite end, labor trafficking, which is very different from what most of our victim service providers in the state deal with. . .In some of these cases, they don’t see themselves as victims.”

Qualified victim services providers will begin receiving training invitations in January. All providers will be vetted through the Human Trafficking Task Force and Hamm’s office.