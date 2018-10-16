Officials identify two killed when stolen car crashes outside SC State Farmers Market during chase

Lexington County officials have identified two people killed after their stolen car crashed Monday outside the entrance to the S.C. State Farmer’s Market during a chase by law enforcement.

The county coroner’s office said 44-year-old Timothy Roberts died from his injuries at the scene, while 39-year-old Nicole Beran died at a hospital. Both had been fleeing Lexington County deputies inside the Volkswagon convertible. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.

A Lexington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the chase began when a deputy spotted the Volkswagon, which matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen in South Congaree earlier that day. The Volkswagon fled and drove for roughly nine miles until it crashed into a delivery van that was turning into the Farmers Market. Roberts was ejected from the car, while Beran had to be “extricated,” according to the statement.

The van was owned by the local Harvest Hope Food Bank. Its driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies were not involved in the crash itself.

The Sheriff’s Office said Roberts had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, as is normal procedure for fatal incidents involving law enforcement.