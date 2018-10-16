Red Cross volunteers from SC go south to help in aftermath of Hurricane Michael

As residents in Florida and Georgia begin to recover after Hurricane Michael, the Palmetto South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is stepping in to help.

In a video released by the Red Cross on Monday, volunteer Anthony Thomas said he will be in Macon, Georgia, “So I can help the people who have been displaced.”

As of Monday morning, 18 volunteers from South Carolina had traveled to the impacted states. Those volunteers are deploying to help with various aspects of the Red Cross response. Some will be assisting with the sheltering effort, some will be working to coordinate the movement of needed supplies and others will be providing emotional support to those impacted by the historic storm.

“I will be trying to help get them food and stuff to the areas that need help,” Thomas said in the video.

More than 2,000 evacuees stayed in more than two dozen Red Cross and community shelters across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. More than 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground to support relief efforts. The Red Cross has already severed 125,500 meals and snacks. The organization has pre-positioned enough shelter supplies to support some 15,000 people.

The organization also said its response teams remain active in the Pee Dee region to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.