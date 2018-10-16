SCBIO working to grow state’s life sciences industry

The life sciences industry is growing in South Carolina and SCBIO is working to make grow more.

The South Carolina Biotechnology Industry Organization says more than 400 companies working in bioscience and medical technology operate in the state.

“It’s an industry that is definitely on the move,” said SCBIO President and CEO Sam Konduros. “I would say for the state to now be taking a much more deliberate approach to the industry, really for the first time for many years, it was just organic growth.”

A study completed by the Darla Moore School of Business through the South Carolina Department of Commerce shows an industry growth of 1.7 percent since 2005. Click here to read the report

“An $11.4 billion a year impact on South Carolina’s economy with well over 400 pure life service companies, more than 1,500 companies if you counted those that were direct providers to the industry and direct jobs and some of the highest-paying jobs in the state,” Konduros said.

Most recently, a study by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America concluded that clinical trials alone contributed nearly $8 billion to the state’s economy. There are more than 572 active trials in South Carolina currently.

“It was quite surprising not only to learn that the industry had become as large and multi-faceted as it had almost on its own, but it also, on a relative basis, is the fastest-growing component of our innovation economy right now,” he said.

He said based on percentages, biotech is growing faster in South Carolina than automotive or aerospace. And it’s responsible for more than 15,000 jobs. The average salary range is between $58,000 and $78,000 per year.

“We are, while still a more fledgling industry, have a great deal of traction and a pretty huge impact on the economy already,” Konduros said. “Major recent announcements over the last two to three years really validating that.”

He cited the example of Nephron making a $300 million-plus investment moving from Florida to the Columbia area, employing nearly 1,000 people.

“We see international opportunities as some of the strongest to grow this life science sector in South Carolina,” he said.

Some of the industry’s worldwide leaders will be in Charleston this month for SCBIO’s annual conference.

“It’s more a visionary, strategic look at how to build, advance and grow the industry in South Carolina with national and global thought leaders now brought in to help us evaluate and be very open to global trends and perspectives,” Konduros said.

The conference includes members from South Carolina academia, including the state’s research facilities; economic development, expert core service providers, law firms, research groups and contractors.

Konduros also said SCBIO has been working with state leaders to develop a plan.

“We created the state’s first-ever strategic plan for the life sciences industry that the state has ever had and there’s a lot of substance in it,” he said. “That document has become an extremely important tool in how we are moving forward and how we continue to move forward.”

Click here for more information on SCBIO.