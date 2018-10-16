Two KMarts in South Carolina on latest closing list

Two K-Mart stores in South Carolina are on the latest list of Sears Holdings closures.

Sears Holdings announced this week that the KMarts in Mauldin and Rock Hill will be closed as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in its latest effort to stay alive on some level.

No Sears stores left in the state are the latest list of store closings.

The latest list of store closures is on top of another recently announced round of 46 store closures that are expected to be completed by November, according to the company. Two Sears stores in South Carolina on that list, in Anderson and Spartanburg, are now closed.

After the closing of the Mauldin and Rock Hill stores, there will only be four KMarts left in the entire state.