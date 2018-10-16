Two SC KMarts included on latest closure list

Two K-Mart stores in South Carolina are on the latest list of Sears Holdings closures revealed on Monday.

Sears Holdings announced this week that the BigK stores in Mauldin and Rock Hill will be closed as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in its latest effort to stay alive on some level. The company revealed Monday it could not afford a $142 million debt payment due that day.

No Sears stores still remaining in the state were listed in the latest round of store closings.

Monday’s list is on top of another recently announced round of 46 store closures that are expected to be completed by November, according to the company. Two Sears stores in South Carolina on that list, in Anderson and Spartanburg, are now closed.

After the closing of the Mauldin and Rock Hill stores, there will only be four KMarts in the entire state.