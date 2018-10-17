SC 2nd Congressional District candidates confident their own parties will prevail in November election

Both Democrat and Republican candidates for South Carolina’s Second Congressional District are confident their own parties will win the election in November.

“It’s a positive environment for Republicans to be running,” said incumbent Joe Wilson. “Also we see the turnaround of the military. I’m really grateful that I’m on the Armed Services Committee and with the recent Defense Authorization Act, we are rebuilding our military. That’s why Kim Jong Un has been paying attention to President Trump.”

Wilson said the improving economy will motivate voters to support Republican candidates who will help continue the President’s policies.

“People see the economy growing,” he said. “They see jobs created. I’m really thrilled to see small businesses being successful.”

Wilson’s Democrat challenger, Sean Carrigan, said he “fully expects” there will be a blue wave in the November election, meaning the Democrats will take over the majority of the House and Senate.

“Change is — it is needed,” he said. “We’ve had a culture of corruption not just at the federal level. We have all those things going on at the federal level. But we have it going on right here inside of our state as well.”

Carrigan was referring to the recent convictions in the State House corruption investigation including legislators Bobby Harrell, John Courson, and Rick Quinn.

Carrigan said the partisan divide on Capitol Hill needs to be bridged.

“We need to have people who are willing to work together,” he said. “The entire Congress needs to be brought back to regular order and it needs to get things done for and by the people.”

“It’s a do-nothing Congress and people aren’t talking to each other,” Carrigan said. “There’s agendas being set that are so polarizing that we’re unwilling to talk to each other and unwilling to move positive agendas for everyone forward.”

Wilson said the people of the district he’s talked to were turned off by the partisanship displayed during the Senate Confirmation process of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.

“People were appalled by the moblike activities,” he said. “The disruptions were clearly planned, maybe even paid for and then the outrageous conduct in the streets and the assault on people around the country. This isn’t the way it should be done and we can all disagree and we can do it in a civil manner, where we have discourse without having organized efforts to provide disruption.”