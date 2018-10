Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Wednesday night will be the first chance for voters to watch Republican Gov. Henry McMaster debate his Democratic challenger James Smith

— Firm hired by legislators to appraise state-owned utility Santee Cooper says it could begin considering purchase offers by late January.

— SC is among the states reporting a rare polio-like illness in children

— Bond denied for a man accused of stabbing a Highway Patrol trooper after a chase in Cherokee County