South Carolina Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee has first meeting

The state Senate Finance Taxation System Review and Reform Subcommittee met Wednesday.

Committee Co-Chairman Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, said overhauling the entire state tax codes is something that should be tackled in the next legislative session. “The discussions that we have on a more comprehensive reform package would require much more time than we had to commit to that during the conformity bill.”

Two weeks ago in a special session, the Senate passed legislation that puts the state tax code on par with the federal one.

Co-chairman Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said that he wants to make sure that it’s done right. “Everything could be evaluated. There are many places that there are room for improvement. Although for stability, I’m going to look for fairness. Those are broad concepts, but it’s how I try to weigh want we’re doing.”

