South Carolina Water Resources Conference just so happens after two hurricanes

Water scientists and federal and state policymakers will meet this week at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at the 2018 South Carolina Water Resources Conference. And it just so happens to take place after two hurricanes.

The Wednesday-Thursday conference will provide an integrated forum for discussion of water policies, research projects and water management, and comes amid massive state and regional flooding resulting from back-to-back blows from hurricanes Florence and Michael and growing concern about agricultural water use.

Jeffery Allen, director of Clemson University’s South Carolina Water Resources Center, told South Carolina that the biennial conference is a platform for discussion and research presentations about topics including water policy and planning, surface and groundwater systems, stormwater, hydrologic monitoring and modeling, climate and coastal issues, and agricultural water use. “It will have close to 300 participants at the conference. There will be about 105 scientific papers presented in six concurrent sessions over two days.”

“Tend to give a little bit more broader picture of water use and water resources in South Carolina,” said Allen.

The complete conference schedule is at www.scwaterconference.org. Interviews with presenters will be available throughout the conference at www.youtube.com/clemsonpsa. The biennial conference is sponsored by Clemson University Public Service and Agriculture.