South Carolina Water Resources Conference just so happens after two hurricanes

Water scientists and government policymakers will meet this week at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the 2018 South Carolina Water Resources Conference. And it just so happens to take place after two hurricanes passed through the state.

The two-day conference will begin Wednesday and provide an integrated forum for discussion of water policies, research projects and water management. It comes just as floodwaters finally recede from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Last week, Tropical Storm Michael caused some minor flash flooding.

Clemson University’s South Carolina Water Resources Center director Jeffery Allen told South Carolina Radio Network that the biennial conference is a platform for discussion and research presentations about water policy and planning, surface and groundwater systems, agricultural water usage, and monitoring and modeling, climate and coastal issues.

“It will have close to 300 participants at the conference,” Allen said. “There will be about 105 scientific papers presented in six concurrent sessions over two days.”

“Tend to give a little bit more broader picture of water use and water resources in South Carolina,” said Allen.

The complete conference schedule is at www.scwaterconference.org. Interviews with presenters will be available throughout the conference at www.youtube.com/clemsonpsa. The biennial conference is sponsored by Clemson University Public Service and Agriculture.