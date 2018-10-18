Conservation Voters of SC encouraging congressional delegation to reauthorize federal fund

The Conservation Voters of South Carolina are encouraging the state’s congressional delegation to reauthorize funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which expired in September.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is our nation’s most successful conservation program,” said John Tynan, Executive Director of the CVSC. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund has contributed almost $300 million to South Carolina and funded projects in every single one of South Carolina’s 46 counties.”

“Land protection is immensely popular both politically and economically,” Tynan said. “Citizens care about land protection. They care about protecting these special places we all love.”

“Unfortunately the Land and Water Conservation Fund expired in September 30th and now the most successful conservation program in our nation’s history has flatlined and it’s up to Congress to get that jumpstarted and get it active again,” Tynan said. “Rarely do we have issues that voters from every persuasion support nearly unanimously.”

In 50 years of the Land and Water Conservation Program, the fund has paid more than $295 million in projects in South Carolina. More than 150 of those projects totaling $4.7 million are in the state’s Second Congressional District.

“Congress will be meeting the week after the election and right away during the balance of November, I’m confident we can make this the bipartisan effort it should be,” South Carolina Second District Congressman Joe Wilson said.

Wilson said he is working with Utah Congressman Ron Bishop, Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, on a bill that would permanently authorize the fund. Money for the fund comes from royalties paid from offshore oil and gas leasing.

The intention is to use revenues from the depletion of the natural resources of offshore oil and gas to support the conservation of land and water. Every year, $900 million in royalties paid by energy companies drilling for oil and gas on the Outer Continental Shelf are put into this fund.

“This is not being funded with taxpayers dollars directly,” Wilson said. “It’s actually royalties on the offshore drilling. The royalties are used to promote a clean environment.”

For every day the fund is not reinstated, $2.5 million are lost per day in the United States.

To show the impact the fund has had on South Carolina environmental projects, the CVSC took Second District Congressman Joe Wilson on a canoe ride down the Saluda River.

“I’m looking forward to going canoeing,” Wilson said, dressed in khakis and a button-down shirt for the occasion. “John (Tynan) assures me I’m not going fall in.”

He didn’t.