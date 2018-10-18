SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— North Augusta Middle School teacher charged after officers said she left her 2-year-old daughter in her vehicle while working

— Lawmakers considering a bill that would temporarily freeze college tuition next year

— Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger James Smith gave a lot of substance during Wednesday night’s debate

— Blind man who escaped from the World Trade Center’s 78th floor on September 11th will tell his story at the State Library in Columbia