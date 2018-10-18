South Carolina among states reporting polio-like illness in children

South Carolina is among the states reporting polio-like illness in children.

The Post and Courier reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms one case of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) has been reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that AFM is a rare but serious condition. It affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, and the muscles and reflexes in the body become weak.

Most of the cases that CDC has learned about have been in children.

The CDC says that with the help of testing and examinations, doctors can distinguish between AFM and other neurologic conditions.

The CDC is actively investigating AFM cases and monitoring disease activity. They said that they are working closely with healthcare providers and state and local health departments to increase awareness for AFM.

They are encouraging health care providers to recognize, and report suspected cases of AFM to their health departments, and for health departments to send this information to CDC to help them understand the nationwide burden of AFM.

The CDC is also actively looking for risk factors and possible causes of this condition.