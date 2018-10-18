South Carolina Senate committee looking to control rising college tuition

Legislation that would temporarily freeze college tuition increases was reviewed before a Senate committee this week.

Executive Director of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, Jeff Schilz, testified before the Senate Joint Education and Finance Study Committee. “Answer that fundamental question what is it that we want from our system of higher education in our state?”

The legislation drafted by Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, would establish a $125-million trust fund to increase funding to colleges and to encourage them to enroll in-state students.

Colleges would be required not to raise tuition for a year and keep increases at no more than 2.75 percent each year after that. “South Carolina has the highest tuition rates at our four years institutions of any state in the southeast. And last time I checked the seventh highest in America,” said Sheheen, who is co-chair of the committee, at the meeting this week.

The legislation would use foreseen revenue from extending the state sales tax to online sales. State funding of higher education would also increase from the general fund. It would increase each year at the same rate as the general fund itself increases.

The Senate Joint Education and Finance Study Committee meets again Tuesday, Oct. 23.