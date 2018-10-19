SCDOT plans to widen I-26 between Charleston and Columbia — eventually

After years of complaints about congestion and road conditions, a major interstate linking Columbia and Charleston will be widened.

South Carolina’s Transportation Commission voted Thursday to order officials at the Department of Transportation to begin planning for an additional lane along Interstate 26 between the two cites. The move does not set a specific date for work to begin, but queues the project up as future funding becomes available.

The Charleston Post & Courier first reported the vote.

As part of the same package, SCDOT plans to widen Interstate 95 between the U.S. Highway 17 in Yemassee and the Georgia border.

SCDOT recently finished work widening I-26 to three lanes for several miles immediately south of Columbia. However, south of Gaston it drops down to two lanes for 70 miles until reaching Summerville and the North Charleston suburbs. The lanes frequently back up — particularly during the tourist-heavy summer weekends.

The commission voted to eventually set aside $110 million annually in gas tax revenue for the project after 2023.