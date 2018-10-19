Warrant says that South Carolina inmates pose as women on dating app to scam money from soldiers

Inmates at various South Carolina Department of Corrections facilities pose as women on a dating app to scam soldiers out of money.

The Greenville News reports that according to a search warrant the soldiers thought they were meeting a woman around their age on a dating app.

Then after the men started messaging with the woman, they would get unrequested nude photos. After which her father would text them to say his daughter is underage and that he’ll call the police if the soldier does not send him money.

The warrants state that the inmates are doing it in what the Army calls a “sextortion” scheme.

The victim will often times pay out of the fear that if the so-called dad did call the police it would destroy their military careers.

Investigators with the U.S. Army filed the search warrant to get access to two Gmail accounts belonging to the suspected scammers.