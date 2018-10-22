Deputy dies from injuries nearly three weeks after Florence shooting

A Florence County deputy has died from her injuries nearly three weeks after she and six others were shot outside a Florence home.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that Investigator Farrah Turner died earlier in the evening.

“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did,” Sheriff Kenney Boone said in a statement. “She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”

The county coroner’s office said Turner died at McLeod Hospital.

Turner’s mother Katie Godwin had emailed news outlets earlier in the day to say Turner was still in critical condition and that doctors had needed to amputate her feet last week. “This horrendous act of violence has altered my daughter’s life forever but I do believe that God has a plan for her,” Godwin wrote.

Florence Police officer Terrence Carraway died shortly after the October 3 shooting. One other Florence city officer remains hospitalized. Five other officers and deputies have since been released from the hospital.

Turner was among the three deputies who arrived outside the home to question 28-year-old Seth Hopkins about a potential underage sex case. However, investigators said Seth’s father 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins ambushed the deputies and shot all three. He then fired at a group of Florence police officers who responded to the gunfire, fatally injuring Carraway and hitting three others.

The elder Hopkins will likely now face an upgraded murder charge. He has already been denied bond on another murder count and six attempted murder charges.

Seth Hopkins faces two charges of criminal sexual conduct against a minor.