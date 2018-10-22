SC State Library offers training for Tail Waggin’ Tutors

South Carolina libraries that want to use therapy dogs to encourage kids to read can get help establishing their own programs from the SC State Library.

“We’re excited to launch it here in South Carolina,” said Ellen Dunn, Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina State Library and participant of Therapy Dogs International.

The Tail Waggin’ Tutors program is administered through Therapy Dogs International and provides therapy dogs to which children can read aloud.

“Children, sometimes, are much more at ease with reading when they’re able to read to a dog,” Dunn said. “It just helps to make them feel like it’s a more welcoming environment. It makes them feel like it’s a more comfortable environment and they also experience the joy of reading more.”

“Animals are able to establish a connection with children that other humans cannot,” she said. “There’s just that sense of ‘I’m not going to judge you. I just want to be with you,’ and the kids grasp that immediately. We do see a difference in kids.”

Dunn is an enthusiastic participant in the program with her certified therapy dog, an Australian Shepherd named Katie.

“It is a program that’s been going on for a very long time,” Dunn said. Individual schools and libraries throughout South Carolina have offered similar programs, but Dunn wants to make it available to all.

“It was one of my goals to bring the program to some of our state libraries that aren’t doing a program like this,” she said. “My goal is to work with libraries and explain to them the benefits of using the Tail Waggin’ Tutors program and also how to get one started.”

“I’m happy to take my dog Katie out to different libraries and schools and offer that service whenever I’m available as well,” Dunn said.

“I will help the libraries set up their own programs,” she said. “Teach them how to attract handlers, teach them how to look for particular certifications with the dogs.”

Dunn said she’s already been contacted by several libraries for her assistance.

“The response has been amazing and I foresee it continuing to grow,” she said.

“This is such a fabulous program because we do see a difference in kids,” Dunn said. “They all of a sudden feel like they can be themselves and they don’t have to worry about ‘if I stutter over a word,’ or maybe ‘I don’t know how to pronounce a word.’ The dog’s not going to judge you. The dog is just there to enjoy your company.”

“The more joyous they become about the process of reading, which improves their skills so that they’re able to take that into the classroom,” she said. “I can see how much good animals can do in the community and the blessings they bring.”

To contact Dunn about establishing the program at your library, community center or school, contact her at 803-734-0462 or send an email to edunn@statelibrary.sc.gov. Click here for a link to the South Carolina State Library.