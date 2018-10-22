U.S. Attorney says Greenville County man shipped marijuana through the mail

The U.S. Attorney said that a Greenville County man shipped 1,000 pounds of marijuana through the mail.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Columbia, Andre Eaddy, 37, of Simpsonville pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the release he worked with people in California and Colorado to send marijuana back to South Carolina where he later sold it.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that Eaddy coordinated with individuals in California and Colorado to transport kilogram quantities of marijuana for distribution in South Carolina.

Eaddy made monthly trips, often with co-conspirators, to deliver large amounts of United States currency or to otherwise secure the purchase of marijuana from other co-conspirators.

Eaddy would then have such purchases mailed back to South Carolina, to addresses associated with himself or various individuals, where such marijuana was then redistributed. Evidence indicates that Eaddy shipped over 1000 pounds of marijuana into South Carolina. Additionally, at a search of Eaddy’s residence, he was found in possession of a Keltec 9mm handgun, a Nodak Spud LLC rifle, a Taurus Judge .410 pistol, and a large amount of ammunition

The maximum penalty that Eaddy can receive is a fine of $8,000,000 and/or imprisonment of up to Life, plus a special assessment of $100.

The case was investigated by ICE – Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Service. Assistant United States Attorney D. Josev Brewer of the Greenville office handled the case.