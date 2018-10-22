University of South Carolina president: We can’t avoid raising tuition without greater state support

The state Senate Joint Education and Finance Study Committee is scheduled to meet again Tuesday to discuss keeping college tuition in line.

University of South Carolina Harris Pastides told senators at their last meeting that the legislature has got to be involved to control costs. “But we can’t avoid raising without greater state support.”

Senators will discuss the Higher Education Opportunity Act as a way to control tuition costs.

Pastides said that the state is funding its public colleges at recession levels. “Now where we are is that higher ed funding by South Carolina represents only seven percent of the total state budget. Down from12 percent in FY 07. And that in inflation-adjusted terms is about $300,000.”

Co-chair of the state Senate Joint Education and Finance Study Committee, Democrat Vincent Sheheen said at its last meeting that South Carolina has the highest college tuition in the southeast.