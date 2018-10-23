More than $46 million in grants distributed to SC victims’ services groups

Groups who help crime victims in South Carolina are getting more than $46 million in grant money.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office hosted a news conference Monday with representatives from many of the groups receiving the state and federal grant money. The grants are distributed by the office’s South Carolina Crime Victim Services Division.

“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help the people who are going through traumatic circumstances,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”

The money comes from the Victims of Crime Trust Fund, 96 percent of which is federal funding. The trust fund is made up of fines, fees and court assessments paid from federal cases. A portion of the money comes from the South Carolina Vicitm Assistance Act, in which inmates who work jobs in minimum-security facilities contribute a portion of their salaries to the fund.

“We are here to help victims become survivors,” said Wilson. “And the survivors go on and do wonderful things in our society.”

One of those survivors Wilson was referring to was Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett, who survived childhood abuse to serve in the military and eventually become a highly-educated community law enforcement leader.

“This money is going to be put to use to help kids with services that were not available when I needed help,” he said. “This is a tremendous thing.”

The Eleventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office received $47,474 for domestic violence victim services.

“The past 10 years we’ve seen an increase in domestic violence to the tune of 110percent,” said Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard. “Since I got elected, I’ve prosecuted, or my office has prosecuted, five separate murders all out of domestic violence. Four of those, children were present in the home.”

Hubbard was elected in 2016.

Click here for a list of Victims Serivce grants by county

Laura Hudson, CEO of the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network says the money will be put to good use on existing programs and fulfilling the needs of victims that might not be so obvious to someone who’s never been a victim.

“All sorts of things you don’t think about that people go through,” she said. “When a crime has happened, they don’t want to be in that house.”

The SCVAN received more than $1.8 million in grants. They hope to train enough certified forensic nurses to have one in every hospital statewide.

“We have, like, 46 hospitals in the state and only about 20 of them have certified nurses so we’re trying to expand that program and this money is going to help us a lot,” Hudson said. “We can’t thank the Attorney General enough with being very proactive with the money and seeking ways to help crime victims.”

Hudson wanted to reassure the public that this money is not taxpayer-funded.

“The monies that come to the crime victim services come from varmints at the federal level and at the state level,” she said. “That it’s not their hard-earned taxpaying money and crime victims like that, that is actually coming from the people that are doing the bad deeds. So I think it’s important for people to know that.”