SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Florence man now faces two murder counts after a second officer died from her injuries nearly three weeks after ambush

— Jury finds guilty a woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant Myrtle Beach waitress who has not been seen in nearly five years

— Civil rights group asking the federal government to deny a Greenville foster care agency seeking to only provide children to Christian couples

— More patients in South Carolina are starting to use video telehealth systems