SLED investigating after Darlington County deputies kill woman they say pointed gun at them

South Carolina state police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed by Darlington County deputies who said she pointed a gun at them this weekend.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said the woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was killed along Clyde School Road several miles west of Hartsville on Saturday. An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Robert Kilgo told local media the woman had been walking “erratically” when a driver stopped to ask if she was okay. She told the driver her father had been shot, but then pointed a gun at the driver after he called 911 and ordered him out of the car.

Deputies said the woman then pointed the gun at them after they arrived and they fired at her. She later died from her injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.

Kilgo said the woman’s father had not been shot.

There have been 31 shootings involving law enforcement in South Carolina so far this year.